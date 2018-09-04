PCA to celebrate Defence Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) will celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan with Punjab Open Cycling Championship to be held on September 6 at Cycling Velodrome Lahore.

PCA is organizing Open race for Men and Women to celebrate the day on Thursday with the salogan of “Hamay Pakistan Say Payar Ha”. These championship will be held in three different categories which are 1 Km Time Trail for Junior Cyclists, 1000 Meters Sprint for Junior Cyclists, 1 Km Time Trail for Senior Cyclists, 1000 Meters Sprint for Senior Cyclists, 500 Meters Time Trail for Female Cyclists and 1000 Meters Sprint for Female Cyclists. Idris Haider Kh, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association will be the chief guest for opening ceremony while chief guest for closing ceremony will be Ch. Kamran Amin, President Punjab Cycling Association who will distribute the medals among the winners. The Organizing Secretary of the Championship will be Mr. Qasir Saddique Bhatti and Chief Judge wills Talha Babar. All interested cyclists are advised to register their name to Qasir Saddique Bhatti at 4.00 Pm at cycling Velodrome.