Tree plantation campaign launched in Swabi varsity

SWABI: Women University Swabi Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak on launched tree plantation drive at the new under-construction campus of the varsity in connection with the Plantation of Pakistan Day. Project coordinator, faculty members, students and officials from local Forest Department were also present. The students also contributed by planting different kinds of trees. The vice-chancellor said that conserving environment was need of the hour because, “We could not survive without healthy atmosphere.”