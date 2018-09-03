Man shot dead over cattle grazing issue

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Uncha Paharang village on Saturday night.

Naseer was on his way when accused Manzoor, his son Ahsan and his accomplice Sameer intercepted him and allegedly shot him dead. The motive behind the incident is said to be that the deceased had stopped the cattle of the accused persons from grazing in his fields, which infuriated the accused. Police have registered a case.

FIVE HELD: Police on Sunday arrested five people on the charge of flying kites in various localities of the city.

Kotwali police arrested Basharat Ali from Nishat Park, Hajipura police arrested Momin Raza from Shahbazpura, Sadar Pasrur police arrested Shahzeb from Musapur village and Uggoki police nabbed Hamza and Awais from Muzaffarpur. The police also recovered kites and string from their possession. The police have registered separate cases.