Man killed in Nowshera attack

NOWSHERA: Gunmen shot dead a man in Ziarat Kaka Sahib area on Saturday, official sources said.

Ibrahim Shah reported to the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that his brother Daud Ali Shah was on his way when Awais and Haris, sons of Sartaj and Zain Ali, son of Rasool Shah, fired at him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to flee the scene, he added.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. The police registered the case and started an investigation.