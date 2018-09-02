Sun September 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

‘Extremism can be defeated by promoting Punjabi culture’

Lahore : The Muslim Sufis have spread the message of peace, love and humanity but, unfortunately, the younger generation and the political elite in Pakistan are not aware of their messages.

Some powerful corridors destroyed the culture of land of Sufis, said Ammar Shah Kazmi in a seminar on “Importance of Punjabi Language and Culture” held at Punjab Institute of Languages and Culture here on Saturday.

He said religion is totally different from culture. “Saudi Arabia has its own culture and our Punjabi culture is different from rest of the world. Unfortunately, our political elite seemed reluctant to promote Punjabi culture and language”, he said.

He shared that according to the Article 3 of the constitution of Pakistan, government was bound to promote regional languages.

Unfortunately, the government of Punjab did not pay heed. He said the government of Sindh promoted Sindhi language and made it compulsory in schools.

He demanded government of Punjab that Punjabi be included in syllabus so that the children could get familiar with Punjabi culture.

Kazmi said extremism could be defeated by promoting the Punjabi culture and languages. Dance, folk songs, folklore, etc, are the beauty of Punjabi culture. Mela at shrines, Kabbadi, cinemas, kite flying, etc, are the essential part of Punjabi culture.

He said the sound of drum beat attracted the people of all religions, creed, colour and caste, and love was promoted in social gatherings.

Unfortunately, alienation promoted hatred, he lamented.

Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Director Dr Sughra Sadaf said love conquers all. Sufis promoted love and worked for the interfaith harmony in the region.

Unluckily, the culture of Punjab has lost somewhere, she said. She said, “Our culture is different than that of Saudi Arabian culture.”

Punjab is a land of Sufism which promotes love only. Hatred could not grow in fertile land of Punjab, she said.

Natural expression of language have been stopped in the country, she lamented. No language could compete with Punjabi language, she said.

Sufis had preached Islam in Punjabi and thousands of people embraced Islam in the region. Punjabi culture is richer than other cultures, he concluded. The intellectuals, including men, women, students, journalists, participated in the seminar.

