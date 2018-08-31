OPPO F9 launched

KARACHI: OPPO, the selfie expert has announced the latest addition to its popular F-series – OPPO F9, a statement said on Thursday.

With several breakthroughs such as an industry first 6.3 inch ‘Waterdrop Screen’ with VOOC Flash Charging that offers two hours of talk with just five minutes of charging and industry first gradient colour design, the F9 has been designed to offer a unique experience and represent OPPO’s technologically advanced and innovative expertise, it added.

Price of F9 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) is Rs39,999 and F9 (6GB RAM + 64GB ROM) is Rs44,999, respectively.

OPPO F9 will be available in gradient colour combinations - Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue. It will go on sale from September 1 across the country through offline stores, it added.