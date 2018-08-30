Saad, Zulfi appear before NAB

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and Zulfi Bukhari – a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan – separately appeared before the NAB on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing probes.

Saad appeared before the NAB officials in Lahore and recorded his statement with regard to an inquiry into the Paragon Housing Society scam. The NAB Lahore has also initiated a probe against Saad for alleged misappropriation of funds in purchase of new railway engines.

And in Rawalpindi, Zulfi, a London-based businessman, appeared before the NAB in a probe related to offshore companies. He was questioned for two hours by a three-member NAB team and reportedly told them he would bring and submit some documents from Britain, sources said.

Earlier this year, NAB began a probe into offshore companies held by Zulfi. The accountability watchdog is investigating the use of the offshore companies to buy dozens of expensive commercial properties in London.

His name was also added to the Exit Control List (ECL) in August as part of the probe. During a July appearance before NAB, Zulfi was questioned for over an hour and presented details regarding his offshore companies.