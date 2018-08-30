No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

WANA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that no conflict ends through kinetic operations alone, adding that there is always a post-operation rehabilitation and development effort.

He asked all the stakeholders, particularly the local population, to remain vigilant to maintain peace and stability in the region. Addressing a Jirga of elders from North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts in Wana, he warned that inimical forces were eyeing to reverse the gains made in stabilising the erstwhile tribal region.

The army chief visited South Waziristan where he was briefed about the stabilisation operations and fencing along the Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Adda. According to officials, he appreciated the quality and speed of work.

The elders thanked General Bajwa for the restoration of peace in the area, merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development of the region.

They assured him of their unflinching support to the security forces and the state. They highlighted the need for building additional communication infrastructure and provision of electricity, water, provision of electricity, water, educational institutions and upgradation of the cellular phone network.

The Army chief thanked the local elders for their support and cooperation with the security forces. He said though peace had largely returned, a few blasts caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recently took place in North Waziristan. He said that no conflict could be ended through military operations alone. "There is always a post-operation rehabilitation and development effort," he maintained.

He said that stabilisation operations are continuing alongside border fencing while progress on socio-economic sector is also gaining momentum. General Bajwa said that terrorism and development cannot go together. “Therefore, we have to collectively make sure that unrest does not return,” he said and added that the suggestions offered by elders were valid for the long-term development plan of the government. Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and KP IGFC (South) accompanied him during the visit.