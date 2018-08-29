Argentina call up Cortes

BUENOS AIRES: England-based forward Gaston Cortes has been included in a 30-man Argentina squad for Rugby Championship matches in New Zealand and Australia during September.

The 32-year-old Leicester Tigers prop has played four times for the national B team, but this is his first call-up for the senior squad, the Pumas.Cortes emigrated to England in 2012 and made more than 100 appearances for Bristol before joining Leicester.

He is the second Europe-based Argentine to be selected since the South American nation recently relaxed a policy of choosing only locals since the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Prop Juan Figallo played in home and away Tests against South Africa this month before returning to another English Premiership club, Saracens.