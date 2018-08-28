Six killed in Karak incidents

KARAK: Six persons were killed in two separate incidents in the district on Monday. Police sources said that a Peshawar-bound passenger coaster collided head-on with a car near Hamidan Chowk on Indus Highway.As a result, four passengers identified as Gul Abbas, Shaheed Khan, Zubair Shah and Zahood Ahmad were killed instantly.

The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak and later sent to native towns in Waziristan tribal district after the postmortem.In the second incident, two friends Fakhar Zaman and Sabar Jameel, residents of Hadda Banda in Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil, drowned while swimming in the Lawagher Dam.

Local sources said that the two youngsters had gone to the dam for picnic. They were bathing in the dam when Fakhar Zaman slipped into deep water and drowned.They said that Sabar Jameel also drowned while trying to save his friend.The local divers fished out the bodies after hectic efforts for hours.

The local elders expressed concern over the incidents of drowning of youngsters and asked the district administration to ban swimming in the dam.