PKI activists stage sit-in against overbilling

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) workers Monday staged sit-in outside the Mepco Bahawalpur circle offices against overbilling by Mepco. The protesters blocked the main entrance and exit of the offices and raised slogans against the Mepco administration demanding reduction in power units mentioned on bills wrongly. City circle DSP Muhammad Anwar asked the protesters and the Mepco authorities to resolve the issue amicably. On his pursuance, the protesters and Mepco deputy director Muhammad Saqib held talks. The deputy director later announced accepting a few demands of the protesters. The protesters then ended the protest. However, visitors of the Mepco office suffered much owing to the protest.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two people, including a woman, died in a road accident on KPL national highway on Monday. A motorcyclist and a woman died while a 5-year-old child suffered critical injuries in a road accident near Noorpur Nauranga. The child was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Till the filing of this report the identity of the dead was not ascertained.