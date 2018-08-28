DBA demands LHC bench in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A joint meeting of the presidents and secretaries of the district bar associations (DBA) of Faisalabad division would be held at the DBA on Tuesday (today) to chalk-out a strategy for establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench here.

In a joint statement issued here on Monday, DBA Faisalabad president Amjad Hussain Malik and secretary Ch Rohail Zafar Canth reiterated that when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in opposition, he had time and again pledged establishing a Lahore High Court Bench at Faisalabad.

“We appeal to the PM to honour his commitment and issue orders for immediate establishment of a High Court Bench here,” they demanded. They also appealed to CJP Saqib Nisar to recommend the Lahore High Court CJ for solving this demand of the Faisalabad lawyers to dispense justice to the litigants of this populous division at their doorsteps. Moreover, they strongly condemned exhibition of blasphemous caricatures in Holland which injured the sentiments of Muslims across the world. They demanded a meeting of the Muslim countries and the OIC states to condemn this exhibition and issuing a stern warning to non-Muslim countries to desist from injuring the sentiments of Muslims or else devise a “befitting action” against them.

Stage actress: Stage actress Sheeza Butt escaped a life attempt when three accused opened fire at her and her husband when she was returning home after performing in a local theatre on Sunday night. However, her husband was injured during firing and rushed to a hospital. Sheeza Butt in her application to the CPO Office said that she was on her way home along with her husband when her husband received a call from an unidentified man who demanded Rs 25,000 ransom from them, which her husband refused. Later, the accused persons allegedly opened fire at their car. As a result, Sheeza’s husband was injured and rushed to a hospital. In the application, the actress has identified one alleged attacker. Mansoorabad police had not filed the case till the filing of this report.

ROAD ACCIDENT: A motor mechanic, M Luqman, was killed while eight passengers sustained serious injuries when an Islamabad-bound bus hit a stationary van of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at Amin Pur interchange on Monday morning. The ill-fated mechanic was trying to remove the fault of the stationary vehicle after lying beneath it when the bus violently dashed into the van. Both the vehicles were completely smashed in this serious road accident.

They passengers who sustained serious injuries are Munir Ahmed, Shahid, Khalid, Aslam, Sajid Ali, Jahanzeb, Afzal, Abid Ali and Rizwan Ahmed. They were shifted to a government hospital in Faisalabad.