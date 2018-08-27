Woman injured by three men

MANSEHRA: A woman was attacked and injured seriously by a gang of criminals on failure to kidnap her niece in Galli Badral area of Oghi on Sunday.

“One of three suspects attempted to kidnap my niece but she ran towards home. The three chased after her, attacked me with a dagger and left me seriously injured,” Samina Bibi told reporters after lodging first information report in the Oghi Police Station. She alleged that Imran Khan attempted to kidnap her niece Khadija, 6, and on failure stormed her residence along with his brother Mohammad Sajjad and a friend Mudassir Ahmad. “Neighbours came to my rescue but the suspects stabbed me seriously,” she alleged. The woman demanded police to find out why suspects were kidnapping her niece. The Oghi police after lodging the FIR shifted the woman to Civil Hospital in Oghi.