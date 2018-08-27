Cautious CSA stranded in twilight zone

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa's latest foray into an international T20 tournament appears to be in peril - yet again.

A major venue announcement for the tournament expected for Friday (August 24) didn't transpire, CSA sending out an unusually long and carefully-worded press release instead. The gist of the release was that while CSA remain committed to hosting a tournament of some kind, they will not do so in a manner which threatens the financial integrity of the sport. "CSA believes this can become a global sport event on the national calendar," read a part of release. "However, the desire to host such event cannot be considered at all cost."

The release was shy of specifics but did offer "a definite date by no later than middle of September" by when they would make a final decision. Such an announcement would be six or seven weeks short of the tournament's scheduled opening. It would not be impossible to get a tournament up-and-running within the time frame but it is highly unlikely that a successful tournament could be launched within such a period.

Said one local observer: "This is rather like trying to unscramble scrambled eggs, it's a bit of a mess. It's reasonable to ask how a tournament like this - if it takes place - is any different from a glorified Ram/Slam?"

CSA's earlier release tried heroically to represent the organisation's caution as a virtue but the truth of the matter is that they are paralysed by their own incompetence.

In early June they announced an equity deal with local broadcaster SuperSport. Last week, SuperSport walked away, their CEO, Gideon Khobane saying that although the parties sought consensus on the shareholding model, "this has unfortunately not happened". Throughout the year there have been discussions with CSA's Member's Council, business models and venues have been discussed .