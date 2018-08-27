Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Sports

A
Agencies
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cautious CSA stranded in twilight zone

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa's latest foray into an international T20 tournament appears to be in peril - yet again.

A major venue announcement for the tournament expected for Friday (August 24) didn't transpire, CSA sending out an unusually long and carefully-worded press release instead. The gist of the release was that while CSA remain committed to hosting a tournament of some kind, they will not do so in a manner which threatens the financial integrity of the sport. "CSA believes this can become a global sport event on the national calendar," read a part of release. "However, the desire to host such event cannot be considered at all cost."

The release was shy of specifics but did offer "a definite date by no later than middle of September" by when they would make a final decision. Such an announcement would be six or seven weeks short of the tournament's scheduled opening. It would not be impossible to get a tournament up-and-running within the time frame but it is highly unlikely that a successful tournament could be launched within such a period.

Said one local observer: "This is rather like trying to unscramble scrambled eggs, it's a bit of a mess. It's reasonable to ask how a tournament like this - if it takes place - is any different from a glorified Ram/Slam?"

CSA's earlier release tried heroically to represent the organisation's caution as a virtue but the truth of the matter is that they are paralysed by their own incompetence.

In early June they announced an equity deal with local broadcaster SuperSport. Last week, SuperSport walked away, their CEO, Gideon Khobane saying that although the parties sought consensus on the shareholding model, "this has unfortunately not happened". Throughout the year there have been discussions with CSA's Member's Council, business models and venues have been discussed .

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!