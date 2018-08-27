Thrill n Chill claims Eid Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Thrill n Chill and Eris claimed wins in the Eid Cup and Tabdeeli Cup respectively here in the Lahore Race Club competitions on Sunday.
Thrill n Chill won the Eid Cup ahead of Battle Front while Gondal Prince was a surprise third. Whereas in the Tabdeeli Cup, Eris saddled to the top with Mitwa getting the second place and Cat’s Eye becoming third.
Results: First race: Winner High Jacker, second Killing Eyes, third Leeza Princess
Second race: Winner Turab Prince, second Anmole One, third Al Ilan
Third race: Winner Aie Sawair, second On The Spot Win, third Palwasha
Fourth race: Cancelled due to no competition
Fifth race: Eid Cup winner Thrill n Chill, second Battle Front, third Gondal Prince Sixth race (Tabdeeli Cup): Winner Eris, second Mitwa, third Cat’s Eye
Seventh race: winner Happiness Moment, second Helena, third Moon Soon
