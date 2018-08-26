Sun August 26, 2018
Agencies
August 26, 2018

Dr Jogezai nominated as Balochistan governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday nominated Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as the Balochistan governor, said a notification issued by the party.

The notification said that Dr Jogezai was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier has officially nominated Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar as Sindh and Punjab governors respectively. Ismail will take oath of his office on August 27. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that its investigations in financial embezzlement cases on Dr Jogezai are in the final phase and its expected references will be filed against him soon.

NAB approved inquiry against the nominated Balochistan governor in 2015. The approval was given by anti-graft watchdog's executive board chaired by Chairman Qamar Zaman. Dr Jogezai is accused of fund embezzlement in the purchase of medical equipment for Quetta's Kidney Centre as chief executive of the medical facility.

The sources within PTI said that the party’s representative Shah Farman is being considered for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor. The party chief has not yet taken any decision with regard to the new governor in Punjab.

