Incorrect spelling

The Diamer Basha Dam is being erroneously spelled as Diamer ‘Bhasha’, not only in the press and electronic media but also in the title of the bank accounts recently opened for accepting public contributions for the project under the directive of the Supreme Court. The multipurpose project, planned on the River Indus, is to be constructed on the 37,419-acres land, of which a significant portion is located in the Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan, about 40-km downstream of Chilas, the divisional headquarters.

Some portion of the land is part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa covering Basha, a village in the Kohistan district. It is spelled as Diamer Basha Dam in all documents and website of Wapda, and also in the related feasibility reports – PC-I and PC-II – of the government.

Hussain Siddiqui ( Islamabad )