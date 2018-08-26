Skilled labour

Technical education plays an important role in reducing the menace of unemployment from a country. Its importance can be judged from the fact that countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan achieved both social and economic development only after giving due attention to education, especially technical education. In Pakistan, unfortunately, technical education has not been given the importance it deserves.

A mere focus on theoretical education (and that too of poor quality) in our educational institutions has not helped bring down the rate of unemployment in the country. The widespread unemployment calls for sufficient number of technical institutes so that a large number of unemployed people can be taught different skills. This will enable them to have a decent living, besides making them useful citizens of society.

Abdul Samad Samo ( Karachi )