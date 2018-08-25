Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

KI
Khalid Iqbal
August 25, 2018

47 PML-N leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala Jail authorities on Friday allowed the Sharif family members and PML-N leaders to meet former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar. The meeting was allowed on the PTI-led Punjab government’s special permission.

The Sharif family members, including mother Shamim Akhtar, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam's daughter and son-in-law, and a total of 47 PML-N leaders were allowed to meet the incarcerated leaders.

The PML-N leaders included the National Assembly former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mussadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Zafarul Haq, Daniyal Aziz, Rahil Munir, Irfan Siddiqui, Abbas Sharif, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, Abdul Qadir Baloch and several others.

The Sharif family members brought some delicacies for Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar. The jail authority had not allowed the PML-N leaders to meet Nawaz on Thursday due to Eid holidays.

The Sharif family and PML-N members had submitted separate requests to meet the former premier and his daughter. The jail administration has allocated Thursday for visitors, including PML-N leaders, wanting to meet Maryam and Nawaz.

Speaking to the media, Asif said: "I have come to meet Nawaz today, as we weren't allowed to meet him during the past two days." "I will not talk about anything related to the presidential election or politics," he said.

