Cleanliness drive launched in Kohat

KOHAT: The Water and Sanitation Services Company, Kohat, has launched a cleanliness campaign ahead of Eidul Azha to ensure timely disposal of offal and wastes of sacrificial animals.

A ceremony was held on Monday to formally launch the cleanliness drive in the district. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ziaullah Bangash and member of WSSC Kohat Board Saleem Iltaf as a chief guests attended the event.

Briefing the participants, Manager (Operations) Naeem Ahmad said that WSSC had devised a comprehensive strategy for cleanliness during Eid days. He said that leaves of staff had been cancelled while over 300 workers of the company would take part in the special cleanliness campaign.