Mansehra Nazim flays cut in operational charges

MANSEHRA: District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam has said that provincial government has deprived local governments of operational charges, which is adversely affecting its performance.

“The provincial government has cut entirely the operational charges of village and neighbourhood councils and 50 percent of district and tehsil governments, which has adversely affected performance of local governments,” Ghulam told a ceremony held to give away laptops to members of press club here on Monday.

District Naib Nazim Murtaza Tanoli and district members Malik Naveed, Ehtesham Ali, Akmal Khan and president of press club Nisar Ahmad Khan Swati and general secretary Waseem Sarwar also spoke on the occasion.

The district nazim said that local government had completed over 20 development schemes and recently passed over Rs9.21 billion budget for current financial year.