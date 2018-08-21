Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Heung-min volleys S Korea into last 16

SOREANG, Indonesia: Son Heung-min fired South Korea to a 1-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan Monday to keep his side on track for the Asian Games gold he needs to avoid military service. The Tottenham Hotspur forward volleyed home from a narrow angle beyond the back post from a 63rd-minute corner, sending his team into the knock-out stages with a laboured win.

Son is skipping Premier League action to play at the Games in Indonesia, where gold would exempt him from Korea’s mandatory two-year military service — which could derail his career.South Korea were all but certain to reach the knock-outs prior to kick-off, as only an 11-goal loss to Kyrgyzstan would have prevented their passage.

Nonetheless, the Spurs forward made his first start of the competition, captaining a strong side picked to banish memories of Friday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Malaysia.The defending champions dominated but couldn’t break through in a lacklustre first half, with Son firing a free kick on the edge of the box straight into the wall.

But Son sparked his team into life with his goal just after the hour-mark to ensure a tough last-16 clash with fellow World Cup contestants Iran.Son skipped the opening 6-0 romp over Bahrain after arriving late in Indonesia, due to his appearance in Spurs’ Premier League opener at Newcastle, and came off the bench against Malaysia. A few hundred flag-waving Koreans in the stands roared with approval as Son’s name was announced in the starting

line-up.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release