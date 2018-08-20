Mon August 20, 2018
Sports

August 20, 2018

Jansher lauds Pak squash team participation in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan has expressed his pleasure over the efforts of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to ensure the participation of Pakistan squash team in Asian Games 2018 underway in Jakarta (Indonesia), saying that it was a commendable step taken by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), says a press release.

It is also commendable that the PSF ensured participation of squash team in the Games despite non-provision of full expenditures by the government.

Jansher added that in Asian Games, approximately eleven thousand athletes and five thousand officials from forty-five Asian countries will participate. Asian Games are second mega multi-sport event to Olympics in the world. In the event, Pakistan squash players will demonstrate good performance and will play maximum role to win the gold medals for the country.

The squash legend also expressed his pleasure that the way the PSF is conducting squash game development program in the country and the way untiring desperate efforts are being done to prepare a back up of Pakistan Squash team, is a good step.

He also appreciated the efforts of PSF for taking care of physical and mental fitness of the players, training them to face the future challenges and how to transit those challenges according to the rules of World Squash Federation.

The former champion also appreciated the role of the PSF for making its relations with World Squash Federation, Asian Squash Federation and Professional Squash Association to transform the status of squash from a recognised game to a permanent game in Olympics.

Jansher ensured the president of PSF president Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for playing his maximum role in boosting the game of squash in the country.

