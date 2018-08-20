Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

National

MAY
mahboob ali yousafzai
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tree plantation drive launched in Mingora

MINGORA: The residents with the help of the district administration launched a plantation campaign to plant over 30,000 trees on both sides of the stream here on Sunday.

People from various walks of life including civil society activists, lawyers, students, workers of Water and Sanitation Company (WASC) and Tehsil Municipal administration (TMA), Swat, initiated the drive.

The stream known as Mingora Khwar had once lush green and crystal clear water. However, when population increased in the city with the passage of time, the water of the stream became polluted and the thick forest disappeared.

Fazal Khaliq, a resident of Mingora city, urged the district administration not to allow the people to throw drainage water and waste into the stream.

Rasul Khan, a 65-year-old resident of the city, told this scribe that 20 years ago, people of Mingora used to drink water of the stream.

“But now the stream has become so dirty and polluted that people living near it are troubled by the bad smell coming from it,” Rasul Khan said.

Hazrat Ma’az, a lawyer, said: “We, the lawyer community, have decided to initiate criminal proceedings against those citizens and institutions involved in polluting the stream,” said Ma,az advocate.

He added that the residents, businessmen and hotel owners must be stopped from disposing the waste into the stream.

Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza, when contacted, said that the administration supported and appreciated the drive of the civil society.

“Swat is known for its beautiful landscape and weather,” said Raza, adding that they are responsible to provide a safe and clean environment to the next generation.

A member of civil society and schoolteacher, Amjad Ali, told this scribe that seeds of various vegetables will also be cultivated on the banks of the stream during the drive, so that the helpless and needy people can get free vegetables.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'