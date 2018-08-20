Tree plantation drive launched in Mingora

MINGORA: The residents with the help of the district administration launched a plantation campaign to plant over 30,000 trees on both sides of the stream here on Sunday.

People from various walks of life including civil society activists, lawyers, students, workers of Water and Sanitation Company (WASC) and Tehsil Municipal administration (TMA), Swat, initiated the drive.

The stream known as Mingora Khwar had once lush green and crystal clear water. However, when population increased in the city with the passage of time, the water of the stream became polluted and the thick forest disappeared.

Fazal Khaliq, a resident of Mingora city, urged the district administration not to allow the people to throw drainage water and waste into the stream.

Rasul Khan, a 65-year-old resident of the city, told this scribe that 20 years ago, people of Mingora used to drink water of the stream.

“But now the stream has become so dirty and polluted that people living near it are troubled by the bad smell coming from it,” Rasul Khan said.

Hazrat Ma’az, a lawyer, said: “We, the lawyer community, have decided to initiate criminal proceedings against those citizens and institutions involved in polluting the stream,” said Ma,az advocate.

He added that the residents, businessmen and hotel owners must be stopped from disposing the waste into the stream.

Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza, when contacted, said that the administration supported and appreciated the drive of the civil society.

“Swat is known for its beautiful landscape and weather,” said Raza, adding that they are responsible to provide a safe and clean environment to the next generation.

A member of civil society and schoolteacher, Amjad Ali, told this scribe that seeds of various vegetables will also be cultivated on the banks of the stream during the drive, so that the helpless and needy people can get free vegetables.