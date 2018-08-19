England may rest Anderson, Broad from SL tour

LONDON: England are considering leaving James Anderson and Stuart Broad out of the squad that will tour Sri Lanka later in the year.

Although there is little doubt that Anderson, in particular, remains England’s best bowler, it is understood the England management are aware of the need for succession planning and may use the three-Test series in Sri Lanka to explore their options. Anderson and Broad have taken the new ball together for more than a decade and are the two highest wicket-takers in England’s Test history.

While nothing is confirmed - ESPNcricinfo understands the idea is just being discussed at this stage and it could be that the pair are rotated at different times - it would seem the likes of Jamie Porter, Sam Curran and, if fit, Jamie Overton may have an opportunity to stake a claim in Sri Lanka alongside the more experienced Chris Woakes.

The first Test begins in Galle on November 6 followed by matches in Pallekele and Colombo.

England’s record away from home may also be a factor. They have won only one overseas series since they defeated India in 2012-13 (beating South Africa in 2015-16) and, in losing their last three, have been punished for a lack of potency when not in home conditions and armed with a Duke’s ball. Since the start of the India tour in November 2016, they have spent an average of 150 overs in the field in their opponents’ first innings.