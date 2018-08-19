US looks forward to working with new Pak govt

WASHINGTON: Minutes after Imran Khan took oath of the office, the United States (US) reiterated its offer to work with the new government to promote peace.

"The United States looks forward to working with Pakistan's new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region," a statement issued by the State Department said.

In a short congratulatory message, the department spokesperson also recognised and welcomed the newly-elected Prime Minster Imran Khan.

The message underscored that for over seventy years "the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one."