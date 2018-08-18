Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: With possibility of changes in economic team at key positions, minister for finance-in-waiting Asad Umar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would arrange road shows at important destinations of the world for getting substantial investment through dollar denominated bond after assuming reins of power.

“We will consider appropriate changes at key positions in a bid to bring people on merit, but decision to this effect will be made after assuming reins of power,” Asad Umar told The News on Friday.

Official sources said the government might consider changing key bureaucrats from their existing positions to demonstrate that the PTI intends to bring improvement in governance structure of the country. “The government may consider replacing Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan and Chairperson Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rukhsana Yasmeen,” sources said.

Asad Umar said he could not give any timeframe for launching dollar-denominated bond to lure billions of dollars investment from expatriate Pakistanis because the coming government would have to go into details to find out whether the ministries selected financial advisers or the coming government would do that. The PTI leader said it could take long time as the coming government would have to complete required procedures for selection of financial advisers. “We can go into market by arranging road shows if relevant ministries have already selected financial advisers in one or two months timeframe,” he added.

Sources said the PTI government might prefer to bring in someone from private sector as the FBR chairman, but Asad Umar was non-committal on this issue and contended that that they would make appointments on merit.

Sources said it would be a litmus test for the PTI regime that how key appointments would be made to punish corrupt and inefficient and reward honest and efficient ones.

The PTI will have to identify five to seven major arteries of revenue spinners whereby they will have to make appointments at members, chief commissioners, commissioners, chief collectors’ levels by selecting best of the best and doers and set precedent to proceed against those found involved in corruption and inefficiency. By doing this, the PTI can secure 90 percent revenue spinners with selection of around two dozen officers within the FBR.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'