MoU signing at MOCC

Islamabad: The electric power regulator and environment bodies reached an agreement to phase out polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) contaminated transformers from power generation companies as PCBs cause a variety of adverse health and environmental effects.

Under the funding from Global Environment Facility (GEF), Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) under its obligation to Stockholm convention is implementing a project with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) titled ‘Comprehensive reduction and elimination of persistent organic pollutants(POPs) in Pakistan’ whose objective is to reduce human health and environmental risks by enhancing management capacities and disposal of POPs in Pakistan.

The MOCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which entered into by and between Project Management Unit for implementation of this Project and NEPRA. The memorandum is aimed to develop a close collaboration between the signatories which will result in phasing out of PCB contaminated transformers from power generation companies as PCBs have been demonstrated to cause a variety of adverse health and environmental effects.