Sat August 18, 2018
Newspost

August 18, 2018

Stuck in traffic

On the night of August 14, I met with a seemingly unending queue of traffic on my way to Saddar, Hyderabad. The traffic didn’t move for a good half an hour and was revived to normality only when a group of people had enough with Independence Day celebrations in the middle of the main road. As it was a nationwide holiday, people were out with their families. Imagine the distress of the people who were stuck in traffic for such a long time with their kids. This irresponsible behaviour of a handful of people had a negative effect on others who also wanted to have a good holiday. One should not celebrate the day in a way that limits the freedom of others – as everyone should be able to enjoy the spirit of freedom in the country. How we misuse our liberty can be summed up from the now viral picture of Faisal mosque on social media in which we can seen the mosque’s green lush grass been awfully littered by visitors. The same people would have been criticising the government till now, had the three gentlemen not taken the initiative to pick up the trash left by people.

Vasdev

Tharparkar

