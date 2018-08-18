Soldier martyred in accident buried

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A soldier, who was martyred in a road accident, was buried with full military honours at a graveyard at Chak 424/JB, Gojra, on Thursday night. A large number of people, including the army officers and Christian leaders, attended the last rituals of Kashif Masih at the village church.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A soldier, who was martyred in a road accident, was buried with full military honours at a graveyard at Chak 424/JB, Gojra, on Thursday night. A large number of people, including the army officers and Christian leaders, attended the last rituals of Kashif Masih at the village church.
Comments