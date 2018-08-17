25 model agriculture markets approved for Punjab

MULTAN: The Punjab government has approved the establishment of 25 model agriculture markets across the province to provide cheap and quality commodities to citizens on lower rates. Punjab Special Secretary Agriculture Marketing Ehsan Bhutta stated this while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. He said seven model agriculture markets would be established in south Punjab and the rest in other parts of the province.

He said fruit and vegetable markets would be established in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Burewala, Kehror Pacca, Dina, Atala Gnag, Depalpur, Pakapattan, Bhukkar, Suamndri, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

The Bardana market in Khanewal, Sargodha, Chichawatni and in another city would be developed into model markets in one month, he stated. The cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in the markets, he said.