Youth cab be made self-reliant through top education: Dr Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that 21st century is an era of science and technology. It is, therefore, imperative to provide latest educational facilities, along with necessary training, to the youth so that they could meet the emerging needs and challenges of the 21st century.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister said that youths play a pivotal role in the national development and the targets of development and prosperity cannot be achieved without their empowerment.

There is no doubt that youths can be made self-reliant and empowered through the provision of quality education, he added. It is a good omen that 60 percent of the population comprises of the youth which symbolises the bright future of Pakistan.

This part of the population can be made self-reliant through quality education, skills development and provision of necessary technical and vocational education. Making the youth self-reliant is their right and the government is duty-bound to provide necessary resources for their empowerment.

The chief minister said that skills development sector has tremendous potential to empower the younger generation. Therefore, we have to move further by employing the concepts of innovations and uniqueness so that maximum number of youths could be accommodated in the skills development sector.

It is also the need of the hour that youths should be prepared as trained human resource according to needs of the market because their proactive role in the practical field will help them to practically participate in the process of national development and prosperity, he maintained. I am of the opinion that abilities of the youth should be fully exploited by providing them quality education according to needs of local and international markets, he said.

He said that Pakistani youth is highly talented, intelligent and has full capabilities to excel in life. It is sanguine that Pakistani youth has brought laurels home in every sphere of life with their capabilities and skills, he said.