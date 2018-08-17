Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youth cab be made self-reliant through top education: Dr Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that 21st century is an era of science and technology. It is, therefore, imperative to provide latest educational facilities, along with necessary training, to the youth so that they could meet the emerging needs and challenges of the 21st century.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister said that youths play a pivotal role in the national development and the targets of development and prosperity cannot be achieved without their empowerment.

There is no doubt that youths can be made self-reliant and empowered through the provision of quality education, he added. It is a good omen that 60 percent of the population comprises of the youth which symbolises the bright future of Pakistan.

This part of the population can be made self-reliant through quality education, skills development and provision of necessary technical and vocational education. Making the youth self-reliant is their right and the government is duty-bound to provide necessary resources for their empowerment.

The chief minister said that skills development sector has tremendous potential to empower the younger generation. Therefore, we have to move further by employing the concepts of innovations and uniqueness so that maximum number of youths could be accommodated in the skills development sector.

It is also the need of the hour that youths should be prepared as trained human resource according to needs of the market because their proactive role in the practical field will help them to practically participate in the process of national development and prosperity, he maintained. I am of the opinion that abilities of the youth should be fully exploited by providing them quality education according to needs of local and international markets, he said.

He said that Pakistani youth is highly talented, intelligent and has full capabilities to excel in life. It is sanguine that Pakistani youth has brought laurels home in every sphere of life with their capabilities and skills, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post