Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FUUAST marks 57th death anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq

The Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), in collaboration with Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu, organised an event to mark the 57th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that Urdu University and Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu are the institutions that actively play their role in promoting the Urdu language, despite facing financial constraints.

He also announced that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will allocate funds for development work in FUUAST.

Appreciating the announcement, FUUAST Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Altaf Hussain said that the varsity was struggling to manage the Abdul Haq Campus and was being assisted by Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu in this regard.

Hussain noted that Abdul Haq strived to promote Urdu well before the partition of the subcontinent. “FUUAST is teaching the younger generation about the valuable contributions he made to Urdu,” he added.

Fatima Hassan, honorary administrator of Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu, speaking on the occasion said that Urdu reflects our culture and identity. She added that Urdu is also the medium of communication between the people of different provinces of the country and if we promote its use, the people will become closer as a nation.

Maulvi Abdul Haq was born on November 16, 1872 in Hapur city, Uttar Pradesh in India and founded Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu in 1903 in Aligarh. He died on August 16, 1961 in Karachi and was buried on the premises of the organisation, which is now a part of FUUAST.

Senior faculty members, representatives of FUUAST teachers association and others were also present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post