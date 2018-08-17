FUUAST marks 57th death anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq

The Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), in collaboration with Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu, organised an event to mark the 57th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that Urdu University and Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu are the institutions that actively play their role in promoting the Urdu language, despite facing financial constraints.

He also announced that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will allocate funds for development work in FUUAST.

Appreciating the announcement, FUUAST Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Altaf Hussain said that the varsity was struggling to manage the Abdul Haq Campus and was being assisted by Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu in this regard.

Hussain noted that Abdul Haq strived to promote Urdu well before the partition of the subcontinent. “FUUAST is teaching the younger generation about the valuable contributions he made to Urdu,” he added.

Fatima Hassan, honorary administrator of Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu, speaking on the occasion said that Urdu reflects our culture and identity. She added that Urdu is also the medium of communication between the people of different provinces of the country and if we promote its use, the people will become closer as a nation.

Maulvi Abdul Haq was born on November 16, 1872 in Hapur city, Uttar Pradesh in India and founded Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i Urdu in 1903 in Aligarh. He died on August 16, 1961 in Karachi and was buried on the premises of the organisation, which is now a part of FUUAST.

Senior faculty members, representatives of FUUAST teachers association and others were also present on this occasion.