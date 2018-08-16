Sanjrani leaves for China

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who is leading a nine member parliamentary delegation on a five day visit, was to leave for China Wednesday night to further boost parliamentary cooperation and strengthen multi-faceted relations between the two sides.

The chairman Senate, in a statement, in this connection, said that Pakistan accords high importance to its friendship with China and this visit would further provide impetus to the already fraternal ties. He said that relationship between Pakistan and China is time tested and every new challenge at regional and global level has contributed to further consolidating the bond of friendship between the two. “This friendship enjoys support of all political parties and it has transpired at grass root level. This friendship is a friendship among the people of Pakistan and China and we would strive to place it on new heights for the benefit of two sides”, the Chairman Senate observed.

The delegation during this visit would meet with Wang Yi, Foreign Minister, Li Zhanshu, Chairman NPC, Wang Yang, Chairman CPPC, Song Tao, Minister IDCPC, besides meetings with different companies to explore the possibility of investment and enhancing trade links. This is first visit of chairman Senate to China.