15 arrested in Hangu crackdown

HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested 15 suspected persons, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), during a crackdown against the outlaws in various areas in the district on Wednesday. Official sources said the police party, led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Shaukat Ali and Umar Hayat, launched the crackdown against the criminals in various areas falling in the limits of the City, Saddar, Duaba and Balyamina police stations and arrested 15 suspects including two POs.