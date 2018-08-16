Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday said that now they came to know that former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had included the members from ISI and MI in the JIT formed to probe Panamagate case.

The CJP on Monday had said that maybe the representatives of ISI and MI were included in the Panamagate JIT to spice up (tarka) the probe.

He was heading a three-member bench comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen that resumed hearing into a suo moto case regarding investigation into fictitious transactions worth billions of rupees conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Anwar Majeed, Chief Executive of Omni Group, in the alleged money laundering case.

The FIA took Anwar Majeed along with son Abdul Ghani into custody after the court rejected his plea seeking pre-arrest bail. The FIA arrested both the father and son outside the court premise for their alleged involvement in Rs36 billion scam with other accused co accused persons.

In pursuance of court earlier order, Chief Executive Omni Group Anwar Majeed along with his four sons appeared before the court. Shahid Hamid, counsel for Anwar Majeed, requested the court for granting his client pre-arrest bail.

The court, however, rejected his bail. The CJP observed that they have neither directed for Anwar Majeed’s arrest nor issued directives for halting his arrest.

The CJP said that it is the prerogative of FIA to take decision in this regard. Shahid Hamid informed the court that the names of Anwar Majeed and others have been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) due to which they cannot travel at which the Chief Justice asked as to who put the names Anwar Majeed and others on ECL.

DG FIA Bahir Memon submitted that as per court order, they have been strained form travelling abroad. Shahid Hamid sought time for his arguments in the matter to which the Chief Justice said they will constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for probing the instant matter adding that if counsel for parties intends to argue they will be heard accordingly.

On last hearing, the court had taken strong exception of non-appearance of Anwar Majeed and had directed him and his sons to ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing.

The court directed that Anwar Majeed should ensure his cooperation with the FIA while joining its investigation team.

The court also turned down Shahid Hamid’S request seeking unfreezing bank accounts of Omni Group. On last hearing, the counsel had requested the court to unfreeze bank accounts of Omni Group. He had contended that the employees of the Group were facing salary problems hence the court may opened the account till Thursday.

Later, after the court proceedings, the Federal Investigation Agency took Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani into custody outside the court premises but later on took only Anwar Majeed into a vehicle.

Earlier, during the course of proceedings, the court postponed the formation of Joint Investigation Team till the conclusion of the arguments of the counsels for the parties concerned.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

On Monday, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon had informed the court about some 15 more fake accounts through which transactions of Rs 6 billion was made.

He said that approximately 44 fake accounts came to surface to which the Chief Justice inquired from where these billion of rupees came to the fake accounts.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.