‘Go green Multan initiative to improve environment’

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassir Riaz Malik Wednesday said on-going Go-Green Multan campaign was meant to combat environmental degradation and improve atmosphere in the city and its adjoining areas. Inaugurating a plantation drive by planting saplings at Shahbaz Sharif hospital, the DC said 1,000 saplings would be planted at the hospitals. He said hundreds of saplings were being planted in the city under Go-Green Multan initiative. The DC urged all the doctors, paramedics and other staff to plant one sapling each in their respective hospitals’ premises. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Munawwar, Medical Superintendent Dr Nabeel, and other officials were also present on the occasion.