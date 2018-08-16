Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

World

AFP
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man behind UK parliament attack accused of attempted murder

LONDON: A British man accused of a terror attack after driving into a barrier protecting the Houses of Parliament faces investigation for attempted murder, police said Wednesday. Three people were injured when the 29-year-old, named by media as Salih Khater, drove over a pavement and into cyclists before crashing into the barrier on Tuesday morning. Police said the man, a British national originally from Sudan, was initially arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences but revealed he had been “further arrested for attempted murder”. Two of the injured victims — a man and a woman — were taken to hospital but have now been discharged. The third was treated at the scene. The incident had disturbing parallels with an attack last year, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing outside parliament and running inside. Khalid Masood fatally stabbed a police officer guarding parliament — one of five people killed that day — before being himself shot dead. The man involved in Tuesday’s incident was believed to be from Birmingham, according to his local MP — the same English city where Masood also lived. Police searched two addresses in Birmingham on Tuesday and were at a third address on Wednesday. Another location in nearby Nottingham was also searched.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat