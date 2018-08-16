Allied hospitals ready to deal with CCHF cases

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Department of Infection Diseases (DID) at Holy Family Hospital and the administrations of the three allied hospitals in town are prepared to deal with cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) however to further strengthen surveillance, the RMU held a capacity building seminar on ‘How to avoid contracting CCHF in healthcare settings’ here at RMU campus at HFH.

RMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar was the patron of the seminar that was attended by well over 100 healthcare professionals including doctors, paramedics and nurses serving at various departments of RMU and allied hospitals along with medical students of the university.

The RMU organised the seminar ahead of Eidul Azha when a huge number of sacrificial animals is being brought to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from far flung areas of the country. Experts believe that many of the animals might not be brought in markets after proper handling and examination that increases the risk of incidence of CCHF.

Head of DID at HFH Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan delivered a detailed technical lecture on how to avoid contracting CCHF in healthcare settings in the seminar titled ‘Communication for Health Awareness Program’.

Giving introduction, he said the CCHF is a widespread tick-borne viral infection endemic in Africa, the Bulkans, the Middle East and Asia. It is a zoonotic disease carried by several domestic and wild animals including goat, sheep and cattle while transmission to humans occurs through contact with infected ticks or infected animal’s or patient’s blood or body fluids, he said.

He said the documented spread of the infection in hospitals has been due to improper sterilization of medical equipment, skin injuries and contamination of medical supplies. Elaborating CCHF virus ecology, he informed the audience that animal handlers, livestock, slaughterhouse and healthcare workers in endemic areas are at greater risk of contracting infection through unprotected contact with infectious blood and body fluids.

He added that in over 75 per cent of the cases, the signs of hemorrhage appear in three to five days including throat petechiae (red or purple spot on the skin), nasal bleeding, vomiting and black stools.

To avoid infection, Professor Mujeeb said healthcare providers must apply standard precautions for all patients in healthcare settings regardless of the suspected or confirmed presence of an infectious agent while special transmission based precautions should be taken while treating CCHF patient or suspect. He added that safe injection practices, use of gloves, gown, mask, eye protection or face shield depending on anticipated exposure must be followed and equipment or items in the patient’s environment that are likely to have been contaminated must be handled with proper techniques.