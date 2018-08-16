Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Students in high spirits at I-Day ceremony

Rawalpindi : Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School celebrated Independence Day with high spirits. The students participated and managed to put up an excellent show to mark their love for the country.

A large number of students and teachers attended the flag hoisting ceremony. The ceremony among others was attended by Old Boys Association President Abdul Waheed Malik, Ch Irshad Mohammad Khan, Nisar Nazish, Amadul Hassan Abbasi, Usman Bhatti, Idrees Malik and others.

The day began with a patriotic presentation, wherein students paid homage to the independence movement leaders who worked tirelessly for the cause of freedom. They delivered speeches and performed to national songs emphasising the need for national unity and strength. Students of Montessori, Girls and Boys wings participated in the event enthusiastically and presented tableau, national songs, skits and medleys entertaining the people in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Waheed Malik expressed his gratitude to senior most members of the school who witnessed the Pakistan Movement, which led to creation of the country. He also applauded them for their presence in the ceremony which created a sense of encouragement in the young generation. He was of the view that our ancestors managed to achieve the cherished gaol of Pakistan by rendering unparalleled sacrifices. He said we are proud of the founding member of the school who was part of the Pakistan Movement.

Abdul Waheed Malik also congratulated the students who won laurels for the school in a contest of Allama Iqbal Open University. He also praised the role played by teachers in preparing the students for the contest. He said being an old student, he was feeling pride in being part of the Anglo Family.

