Thu August 16, 2018
National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 16, 2018

ICST wants reassessment of TAPI gas pipeline

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Wednesday said energy import from central Asia will be highly undependable therefore it should be reassessed lest the country waste billions of dollars in pursuit of energy security.

TAPI gas pipeline and transmission lines from Central Asia would pass through volatile Afghanistan being ruled by pro-Indian politicians and militants which is a great risk, it said.

The government should not invest billions of dollars in risky projects and try alternate solutions to tame energy crisis which continues to haunt masses and economy since long compromising GDP, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

No country should be allowed to use energy as a weapon against Pakistan as water is already being used as a weapon against Pakistan by a neighbouring country, he added.

He said that economic corridor (CPEC) is a fate-changing project but it is not acceptable to some powers. These powers will use all the resources and use damage CPEC and use every option to destabilise Pakistan. He noted that a weak, corrupt and pro-India government in Afghanistan will be in a position to interrupt or discontinue the supply of gas and electricity to destabilise Pakistan.

It can blackmail Pakistan to provide a land route to India which will be suicidal for Pakistan, he noted. Work on the project can be delayed unless China takes a decision to participate in the ten billion dollar pipeline project, he demanded.

Turkmenistan's ability to feed the pipeline is not in question, building the pipeline across high militant activity areas and ensuring consistent supplies pose a challenge. All discussions of TAPI and its completion will remain just words unless lasting peace in ensured in Afghanistan.

