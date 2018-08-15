Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran’s

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

National

AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
August 15, 2018

Lahore Qalandars’ ‘Azadi talent hunt camp’

LANDIKOTAL: Lahore Qalandars in collaboration with Fata Cricket Association organised a day-long Jashn-e-Azadi talent hunt cricket camp at Jamrud Stadium in Khyber district on Tuesday.

Besides thousands of spectators, sports lovers and officials, a large number of youngsters visited Jamrud Sports Complex where they participated in the cricket trials. Cricket players from all tribal districts and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given chance to get selected for Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qalandars teams.

All the sports stadium were decorated with national flags and national songs sung by students and artistes.

Talking to journalists, Lahore Qalandars owner Fawad Rana, Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Fata Cricket Association president Kabir Khan said that they conducted trials in different categories. Lahore Qalandars team owner and senior journalist Salim Safi cut the Independence Day Cake and distributed among the players and officials.

Rana said that the aim of the trials in Khyber tribal district was not only to promote cricket but also to hunt best players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi. He said they also conducted trials at various places in Paksitan but the best place to hunt for national level players was Khyber tribal district.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said they were focusing on forming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qalandars team and introducing it in the national and international cricket tournaments. He said they had selected 16 best cricketers.

Former Pakistan cricket player Aqib Javed, Fakhar Zaman, test cricket player Riaz Afridi, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah, Suhail Khan and Ejaz Junior were also present on the occasion.

