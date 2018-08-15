LHC

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Yawar Ali unfurled national flag at LHC building here on Tuesday on the eve of Independence Day. The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by judges of the LHC, senior lawyers, women lawyers, officers and staff of LHC. The chief justice also inspected the guard of honour.

Justice Yawar said: “Quaid-i-Azam was a great leader and we could become responsible citizens by following his principles of unity, faith and discipline.”