Miners laid to rest

DIR: The three of seven mineworkers, who died during work in the Sanjdi area of Balochistan a day earlier, were laid to rest in their respective villages here on Tuesday.

Seven mine workers belonging to the Karo Dara area in Upper Dir district died when a mine collapsed in the Sanjdi area of Balochistan province. The bodies of three workers were brought to the native villages early in the day.

Noor Muhammad, a resident of village Shaga, Anwar Ali, Asil, residents of Gobai, and Razim, a resident of Gulibagh and others were working in Balochistan. They were buried under the mine the some days ago when they were working in the mine.