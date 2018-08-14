PAEC donates in Dam Fund

Islamabad: The employees of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) have contributed Rs80 million in Diameer Bhasha and Mehmund Dams fund established by Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by PAEC spokesperson Shahid Riaz Khan, PAEC staff members have contributed their one day salary in the fund. The junior staff have contributed their salary of two days and the senior and executive officers contributed three day salary.