Decorative LTC buses on I-Day

LAHORE: In order to celebrate the Independence Day as a proud nation Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has decorated bus sheds located at various places including Canal Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Jail Road, Mall Road, Zafar Ali Road and Mozang.

Apart from these embellishing buses sheds, especially decorated Azadi Bus is being plied on urban bus route B-33 which is decorated with colorful flexes carrying pictures of Pakistan’s national leaders. Punjab Caretaker Minister for Transport Nauman Kabir has said that people would avail free transport facility on Azadi Bus. Lahore Transport Company CEO Mariam Khawar has said, “The Independence Day commemorates the country as a sovereign nation on the map of the world where we can live according to our customs and traditions.”