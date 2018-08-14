Cricket continuity

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the last three years have been among the best in the history of Pakistan cricket. Our team has become one of the best in the world in the limited-overs format and its victory over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final ranks as a high point for Pakistani cricket. Off the field, the Pakistan Cricket Board – never competently run at the best of times – has been surprisingly successful at hosting the Pakistan Super League and convincing international cricketers to play in Pakistan. Much of this is due to the leadership provided by PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. He has proven to be one of the best evangelists Pakistan cricket could have, well-known and trusted abroad. The PSL has been a resounding success, not just on its own merits but as a way of modernising how we play the game. Unfortunately, for weeks there has been speculation that the Imran Khan government may opt to replace Najam Sethi as PCB chair, essentially because as we all know Khan has had strong differences with Sethi and is not a man known to put away the past too quickly.

Imran Khan has often spoken of bringing efficiency and honour to government. One way he can demonstrate this is by taking a hands-off approach to the PCB. There is no reason for the government to be involved in the running of sports boards; indeed in most countries sports federations are allowed autonomy. Imran’s recent speeches have been relatively conciliatory and he has offered an olive branch to his opponents. Nothing would better demonstrate that he is willing to let bygones be bygones than by keeping on Sethi at the PCB. If Pakistan cricket is to keep thriving we need continuity at the top. Imran should now set the principle that a new government does not necessarily mean wholesale changes at the PCB. The past needs to be put away and emphasis placed on ensuring cricket continues to thrive and stadiums continue to fill with the throngs which have recently been pouring into them.