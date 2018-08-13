All-Karachi U16 Independence Day Football from today

KARACHI: UP Gymkhana Football Club in collaboration with District Football Association (DFA) Central is organising All-Karachi Under-16 Independence Day Football Cup at 16-Star Football Ground on August 13 (today) and 14.

Top eight under-16 teams of clubs of Karachi will play the tournament. The eight teams are Garrison Academy, Gulshan Soccer Academy, 16-Star Academy, Young Mala Academy, Baloch Club Academy, North Young’s Academy, FC Qadir Academy and North Muslim Academy. The tournament will be played on knock-out basis. The opening match will be played between Garrison Academy and Gulshan Soccer Academy.