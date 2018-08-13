Six killed in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Six people were killed and 22 others injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Nasirabad area in Draban tehsil here on Sunday. It was learnt that the collision between the two vehicles took place at around 7:15am in the limits of Draban Police Station. Soon after the accident, the police and officials of the Rescue 1122 arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.