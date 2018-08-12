Party asks Asad, Khattak to vacate KP PA seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has asked party leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar to vacate their provincial assembly seats, after the latter was nominated for National Assembly speaker while Khattak will reportedly get a slot in the federal cabinet.

The decision was made by a meeting of the senior party leadership, presided over by PTI chief Imran Khan, according to Geo News report. Khattak will reportedly be made federal interior ministry in the incoming PTI government.